We’ve all heard that women live longer than men. It’s not just a saying, it’s true. For the third year in a row life expectancy for the average male has fallen. according to reports death caused by alcohol, suicide or drug overdose is plaguing and causing the dip in life expectancy. On the other side of this, women’s life expectancy is stabilizing.

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 5 hours ago

