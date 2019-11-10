Fantasia was recently a guest on The Sam Sylk Show to talk about the Sketchbook Tour and it was in this interview that Fantasia dropped the news that this would possibly be her last tour. Fantasia told Sam Sylk that as blessed as she has been there is a calling for other things. And this weekend at the Playhouse Fantasia may have given us a sneak peek at the vision.
Folks might have got to The Keybank Theater at Playhouse Square to see Fantasia for the last time, to get up to dance and sing ‘When I See’, not knowing that transformation would be shown in Fantasia, when she had the crowd on their feet waving and shouting in praise. That’s right, Ms. Fantasia gave Cleveland all her hits then she took them to church.
Check out the video below
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
1. Sam Sylk Show Informative * Entertaining * Engaging1 of 27
2. Sam Sylk with Guest Snoop Dogg2 of 27
3. Sam Sylk with Comedian Tony Rock3 of 27
4. Sam SYlk with Traci Braxton and reality TV star Hoopz4 of 27
5. Friend of The Sam Sylk Show actor and comedian Bill Bellamy5 of 27
6. Comedian John Witherspoon & Singer Raheem Devaughn6 of 27
7. Comedian Gary Owen7 of 27
8. Comedian Bruce Bruce8 of 27
9. Comedian Earth Quake9 of 27
10. Comedian BT Kingsley10 of 27
11. Comedian Don D.C. Curry11 of 27
12. Dr. Ian Smith12 of 27
13. The hillarious Deon Cole from Blackish13 of 27
14. Coming to America's Venessa Bell Calloway14 of 27
15. Actor/Comedian Marlon Wayans15 of 27
16.16 of 27
17.17 of 27
18.18 of 27
19.19 of 27
20.20 of 27
21.21 of 27
22.22 of 27
23.23 of 27
24.24 of 27
25.25 of 27
26.26 of 27
27.27 of 27
Fantasia Took Cleveland To Church #Sketchbooktour [VIDEO] was originally published on wzakcleveland.com