It took some weeks but finally, the Cleveland Browns won another game!! And they won the game in dramatic fashion at the end with less than 3 mins on the clock. Baker Mayfield the Browns QB drove his team the length of the field and scored the go-ahead touchdown with less than a minute to go and then the defense held they’re ground. And the Browns are now just 2 games out of 1st place in their division. The same can’t be said about the Cincinnati Bengals who are the worst team in the league after getting destroyed by Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens, the game was over before it started with the Ravens jumping out to a 28-7 lead on the Bengals in the 1st quarter. And then it went downhill from there, the Bengals we’re beat at every facet of the game, offense, defense, and special teams. Now for some great news, our Buckeyes won again by more than 40 again and even though we’re without starting defensive end Chase Young we still held Maryland to 14 points. And by scoring 73 points the Bucks tied the most points ever scored in a Big Ten game in regulation, our Bucks currently sit in the #1 spot in the country.

Sports Update Bucks, Bengals, and Browns was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com