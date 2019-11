Today’s word is one that Sybil says most of us will never use in regular conversation. The word is usufruct, and it has nothing to do with freckles or fraternities. Usufruct is a legal term meaning “the right to enjoy the use and advantages of another’s property short of the destruction or waste of its substance.”

