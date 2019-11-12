It’s hard to believe that we’re already talking about Christmas…but here we are. Christmas movies are starting and OWN is kicking off their Christmas movies this Friday with ‘One Fine Christmas’ staring Vanessa Williams.

Williams calls the movie “quirky and funny.” It’s about three families that live on Christmas street and “how everyone kind of finds their own mojo,” she explains.

Her character is a bit of a “workaholic” and “scrooge.” This character is totally different for her because she says, “I’m usually the good mama,” and this mom has “lost track of what’s really important.” But, her daughter, played by Sasha Fox, tries to help her get into the holiday spirit.

The next three Fridays there will be Christmas movie premiering on OWN. Catch ‘One Fine Christmas’ this Friday on OWN at 9 pm ET.

Vanessa Williams Stars In OWN’s ‘One Fine Christmas’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 7 hours ago

