A Purdue University engineering student says he wasn’t able to buy any cold medicine thanks to an ignorant CVS worker in Indiana. He was required to show his ID to purchase the cold medicine, which is normal, but what happened next is crazy. The clerk looked at his ID and said he needed to show a “valid US ID.” The ID is from Puerto Rico which is the U.S…..she then asked him for a visa or some immigration status. So he showed his Passport…but that wasn’t enough either. Even the CVS manager didn’t take his identification as valid. These folks clearly went to Trump University. If you don’t know, Puerto Ricans are American.

Seriously Ignorant News: Puerto Ricans Are Americans was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 7 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: