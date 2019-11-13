Recently on the D.L. Hughley Show,D.L. seemingly got upset when his daughter said that women can have sex with as many people as she wants, as long as she stays safe. Now, this wouldn’t be an issue if D.L. didn’t seem to applaud men for their numerous sexual conquests. This listener feels “If men can do it, so can women.” She believes women should be able to explore their sexuality just like men.

FU D.L. Hughley: ‘If Men Can Do It, So Can Women’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 3 hours ago

