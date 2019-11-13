Planet Fitness Opens Youth Gym in Avondale Boys & Girls Club

Planet Fitness has partnered with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati to open a “Judgement Free Zone” inside the U.S.Bank Club in Avondale. The fully functioning fitness center is a mini version of what you would see in any Planet Fitness gym across the country.
Corporate Giving Specialist for BGCGC Jeannie Helsel stated, “We are so excited and grateful for the opportunity to partner with Planet Fitness and work together to promote healthy and active lifestyles to the kids we serve.” Mike Hamilton, the Owner of local Cincinnati Planet Fitness gyms also stated, “We think building a Judgement Free gym right in their facility is a perfect way to align our missions. And we couldn’t be more excited about the impact it will have on the lives of so many children right here in Cincinnati”.
The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Cincinnati has over 10 locations across the metro that offered various programming for area youth for over 75 years. BGCGC also provides free after school and summer programming, one free meal daily and much more for children between the ages of 5 and 18. The U.S. Bank Club in Avondale is located at 3504 Washington Ave. Cincinnati, OH 45229. Visit them online here for more inforation on their “Judgement Free Zone” and other various programs.
#Fitspiration: The Instagram Fitness Gurus You Should Follow
#Fitspiration: The Instagram Fitness Gurus You Should Follow
1. Fit For The ‘GramSource: 1 of 14
2. @massy.arias: Bilingual Workout TipsSource: 2 of 14
3. @twobadbodies: Double The Sweaty FunSource: 3 of 14
4. @natashahastings: Catch Her If You CanSource: 4 of 14
5. @fitfoodiele: One Healthy MommaSource: 5 of 14
6. @koyawebb: Namaste With This BeautySource: 6 of 14
7. @kinkysweat: Sweat It Out With Your Kinks OutSource: 7 of 14
8. @lajoy224: Everyone’s Favorite Fitness ModelSource: 8 of 14
9. @mynameisjessamyn: Size Doesn’t MatterSource: 9 of 14
10. @ashleyjoi: Such A Joy With Ashley JoiSource: 10 of 14
11. @HerSweat: Badass Women Go HardSource: 11 of 14
12. @HannahBronfman: Food Lover, Workout Enthusiast #HBFitSource: 12 of 14
13. @ChelseaLovesYoga: Yoga is just as mental as it is physical.Source: 13 of 14
14. @GymHooky: No Gym? Ariel’s Got You!Source: 14 of 14
The Latest:
- Planet Fitness Opens Youth Gym in Avondale Boys & Girls Club
- FU D.L. Hughley: ‘If Men Can Do It, So Can Women’
- D.L’s Top 10 Reasons Black Men Don’t Approach Black Women
- Kodak Black Gets 46 Months in Prison!
- OHIO: Is Warming Up Your Car Legal?
- Father Used Baby As Human Shield; Child Shot 4 Times [Video]
- Kevin Hart Says Sex Tape Accuser Is Trying To ‘Drag Out’ Case
- Robyn Crawford Reveals She And Whitney Houston Planned To Run Up On Wendy Williams
- Reverend Al Sharpton: Impeachment Day
- Valerie Jarrett: ‘When We All Vote’
Planet Fitness Opens Youth Gym in Avondale Boys & Girls Club was originally published on wiznation.com