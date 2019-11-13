Teacher Indicted On Charges of Sexual Relationship w/ 13-Year-Old Student

A former teacher and administrator in central Ohio had been indicted after allegedly having sex with a teenage student.

According to reports, Brooke Wright, 39, was indicted on two counts of sexual battery and two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor after she is alleged to have engaged in sexual acts with the 13-year-old male student she was tutoring between May and September 2019.

Wright worked at Ventures Academy in Delaware at the time of the alleged offenses. She was suspended and placed on paid leave after school officials were notified of a police investigation.

Wright is scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

Statement from Educational Service Center of Central Ohio Deputy Superintendent Mike Trego:

“The criminal charges filed against our former employee Brooke Wright disgust everyone in our organization. Her alleged actions represent a betrayal of the trust that students and parents place in us every day. When we first learned of these allegations two months ago, we immediately removed her from school property and began cooperating with the investigation into her actions. We’ve offered support and counselling to all affected students and will continue to cooperate with law enforcement. Most importantly, our educators will continue to support our students.”

Source: 10tv.com

