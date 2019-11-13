Costco took to their Facebook Page to let customers know to STOP sharing the image of a $75 coupon
Costco also states this isn’t the first time the company has had an issue like this, and didn’t become aware until customers started to warn them about it.
The scam works by promising social media users that a voucher will be sent to them if they share the image of a fake Costco coupon said to be worth $75. Do not do it, Costco says.
Courtesy of 10tv.com
Costco Warns customers of a Coupon Scam was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com