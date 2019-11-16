CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Niecy Nash Wants to Do WHAT With Her Ex-Husband’s Girlfriends?

Variety's 2019 Power Of Women: Los Angeles Presented By Lifetime

Source: FayesVision/WENN.com / WENN

It has only been just recently that actress Niecy Nash announced that she and husband Jay Tucker have called off their marriage after eight years.

Now, she has dropped a bombshell.

She wants to meet up with whoever her ex is going to end up with.

No joke!

From EURweb:

“I would love to interview any girl who’s gonna be on his block,” said the “Claws” actress. “I gotta make sure he’s taken care of.”

One user on Twitter gave this advise as MadameNoire puts it:

One Twitter user wrote, “lmao …let go chile…let go”

Others on social media agreed.

Do you think Niecy should screen and talk with any woman that Jay would want to end up with?  Or should she just butt out?

 

Article Courtesy of MadameNoire and EURweb

First Picture Courtesy of Astrid Stawiarz and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of FayesVision and WENN

That Sucks: Niecy Nash & Jay Tucker Divorcing, Twitter Pettily Brings Up BJ A Day Advice Fail

15 photos Launch gallery

That Sucks: Niecy Nash & Jay Tucker Divorcing, Twitter Pettily Brings Up BJ A Day Advice Fail

Continue reading That Sucks: Niecy Nash & Jay Tucker Divorcing, Twitter Pettily Brings Up BJ A Day Advice Fail

That Sucks: Niecy Nash & Jay Tucker Divorcing, Twitter Pettily Brings Up BJ A Day Advice Fail

[caption id="attachment_826875" align="alignnone" width="450"] Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN[/caption] Back in 2014, Niecy Nash famously quipped that “a BJ a day keeps the divorce attorney away,” but apparently the mouf work she was performing couldn’t save her own marriage. After announcing that she and her husband Jay Tucker are amicably filing for divorce, Twitter is pettily bringing up that old advice in slanderous fashion. Taking to Instagram, Nash, 49, shared the news with her followers and says that the split is not mired in negativity and that she and Tucker, whom she was married to for eight years, will remain friends. “We believe in the beauty of truth. Always have,” Nash statement reads. “Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage.” https://www.instagram.com/p/B4QX1A5JTvT/ While the public face of the split was handled in a professional manner by Nash, there was some speculation that Tucker was uncomfortable with his wife’s sultry image, the distance between them, and heated sex scenes on her hit show Claws, according to the Daily Mail. Tucker has not made any public statement regarding the split so the allegations are indeed unfounded. Despite the damage control from Nash, Twitter has been relentless in its response to the news and only seems to be growing. We’ve captured some of the reactions to Niecy Nash and Jay Tucker’s divorce announcement below. — Photo: WENN

Niecy Nash Wants to Do WHAT With Her Ex-Husband’s Girlfriends?  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close