It has been reported that three players involved in that big Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers brawl on Nov. 14 have been suspended for at least one game. They are:
- Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (suspended indefinitely, out for the rest of the 2019 NFL season)
- Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (suspended for one game)
- Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey (suspended for three games)
All three of those players were ejected after the fight took place.
Yet, the one player involved and who also instigated the brawl, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, is reportedly going to be fined, but not suspended. Not right now at least.
So how did it start between Rudolph and Garrett? Here is WEWS News 5 Cleveland to break it down:
Rudolph got his hand on Garrett’s helmet first as the players grappled on the ground, but Garrett escalated the brawl after he got back on his feet. He yanked the helmet off Rudolph and swung wildly, hitting the quarterback on the top of the head.
The NFL, so far, has not suspended Rudolph, despite calls on social media to do so. The hashtag #suspendRUDOLPH has been trending on Twitter with users calling for the league to take action on the now-controversal QB, including actor Terry Crews:
Do you think Mason Rudolph should be suspended for his role in the Browns-Steelers brawl?
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images
Gif, Third through Sixth Picture, First and Second Video, and First through Eighth Tweet Courtesy of Twitter
Cleveland Reacts to Cavs Signing Jim Beilien as Head Coach
Cleveland Reacts to Cavs Signing Jim Beilien as Head Coach
1.1 of 8
2.2 of 8
3.3 of 8
4.4 of 8
5.5 of 8
6.6 of 8
7.7 of 8
DISCUSSION: Should the NFL Suspend Steelers QB Mason Rudolph for That Fight? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com