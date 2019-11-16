CLOSE
O.J. Simpson Takes to Twitter With His Thoughts on the Browns-Steelers Brawl

The fight that happened on the Nov. 14 game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers got extremely heated to where everyone is weighing in with different thoughts.

Here is WJW Fox 8 Cleveland with a quick recap:

The brawl escalated when DE Myles Garrett ripped off Steelers QB Mason Rudolph’s helmet, and used it like a weapon and hit him in the head. It happened in the final eight seconds of the game.

Here is video from Twitter:

Garrett has since admit what he did was “foolish.”

Now, one famous (or infamous depending on how you see him) person you never thought would weigh in, has taken to social media, Twitter to be exact, to give his opinion on the Browns-Steelers scuffle.

That person is O.J. Simpson!

In summary, Simpson says Rudolph started the fight, and blames him, not Garrett.

 

