Grandview Students Make ‘Hands of Gratitude’ Prosthetics For People In Need!

Grandview students have been stepping up to the plate to help people in need of prosthetics but may not be able to afford them. Students in the district have spent hours working on prosthetic hands.

Fourth-grader Aaliyah Acevedo Monjaraz said it is not all about fun and games but about making a difference in the lives of those who need them.

“You’re not alone there are a lot of people struggling with what you have. There’s other people helping you,” Acevedo Monjaraz said. A message she has for the kids she and her classmates are helping.

Nearly 300 prosthetic hands have been made by students through a community-wide project Hands of Gratitude. Matt Campana started the Hands of Gratitude program.

Hands of Gratitude uses 3D printers to create the parts for the hands.

“There’s a few different models and the model we are working with today was designed by an engineer in San Francisco that worked with an 11-year-old boy. He understood what his needs were, understanding that many other kids had the same condition the boy had,” said Acevedo Monjara.

The technology has changed lives.

Kaitlyn Kirkendoll got her prosthetic hand earlier this year through the program and says it’s made tasks easier.

She hopes the kids in need of them will be inspired.

“Never give up despite everything people say. You can do more than what they can with two,” Kirkendoll said.

The organizer says the prosthetics will be delivered in January.

