Kwame Kilpatrick is trying but he’s locked up and they won’t let him out as it is being reported that the former State Representative and Detroit Mayor appeal against his 2013 racketeering conviction has been rejected.
Kilpatrick filed an appeal claiming that U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds had a personal and professional relationship with his defense lawyer and that she should have recused herself because of it. He made this argument after learning that Edmunds gave his attorney a wedding card, in which during a pretrial conference, Kilpatrick’s attorney said, ‘Thank you for the lovely card for my wedding. My wife and I truly loved it,’
A judge said just because the judge sent his attorney a card doesn’t mean there was bias.
All of Kwame Kilpatrick’s appeals have been denied, the U.S. Supreme Court won’t hear his case and Trump seems to have him on ignore with clemency.
Kwame Kilpatrick is currently serving a 28 year sentence.
see video below
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
1. Sam Sylk Show Informative * Entertaining * Engaging1 of 27
2. Sam Sylk with Guest Snoop Dogg2 of 27
3. Sam Sylk with Comedian Tony Rock3 of 27
4. Sam SYlk with Traci Braxton and reality TV star Hoopz4 of 27
5. Friend of The Sam Sylk Show actor and comedian Bill Bellamy5 of 27
6. Comedian John Witherspoon & Singer Raheem Devaughn6 of 27
7. Comedian Gary Owen7 of 27
8. Comedian Bruce Bruce8 of 27
9. Comedian Earth Quake9 of 27
10. Comedian BT Kingsley10 of 27
11. Comedian Don D.C. Curry11 of 27
12. Dr. Ian Smith12 of 27
13. The hillarious Deon Cole from Blackish13 of 27
14. Coming to America's Venessa Bell Calloway14 of 27
15. Actor/Comedian Marlon Wayans15 of 27
16.16 of 27
17.17 of 27
18.18 of 27
19.19 of 27
20.20 of 27
21.21 of 27
22.22 of 27
23.23 of 27
24.24 of 27
25.25 of 27
26.26 of 27
27.27 of 27
Kwame Kilpatrick Appeal Is Denied was originally published on wzakcleveland.com