Dollar Tree Store Beauty Finds May Be ‘Potentially Unsafe’ According To The FDA

One can’t deny the satisfaction of walking into a store that has dollar only offerings and not feeling satisfied when you walk out with a face mask, some cleanser or other skincare and beauty products. Dollar only stores are not only for people looking for a good deal, but also for people who are a bit financially strapped for cash. Personally, I used to be skeptical of the quality of products at these establishments – how were they able to get them so cheap?! However, after becoming a buyer, I learned there were levels to the system and off buying or offloading of goods is a profitable and big business.
However, now, Dollar Tree is getting a warning from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. It has requested the company and their related stores stop selling products to customers it deems “potentially unsafe.” Whoa. What does this mean? The FDA sent a letter to Greenbrier International Inc., the parent company to Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores, and claimed that the organization receives over the counter drugs created by foreign manufacturers that can potentially have “serious violations” to federal laws.
These drugs included skincare and Assured Brand products. Assured Brand products include everything from at home marijuana drug kits to medicine for a sinus infection. You can read a list from Dollar Tree website here. Apparently, Dollar Tree is working with manufacturers who have received violations from the FDA and put on “import alerts” because they were informed what happened and continued to operate anyway. The FDA wants the company to stop selling the products and encouraged Greenbrier International Inc. to create a system to prevent them from working with unsafe suppliers. The letter warned, “Failure to promptly correct the violations make result in legal action without further notice, including, without limitation, seizure and injunction.”
Greenbrier International Inc. seems to be cooperating with the FDA demands. The organization responded to the claims by stating to People, “We are committed to our customers’ safety and have very robust and rigorous testing programs in place to ensure our third-party manufacturers products are safe. Each of the items referenced in the report are topical, and not ingestible, products. As always, we are cooperating with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. We plan to meet with the FDA in the near future and expect that our plans will satisfy their requirements in all regards.”
Beauties, what do you think? Will you be buying products from these stores?
DON’T MISS:
FAB FINDS: Discover This Affordable Beauty Hack For Cleaning Your Makeup Brushes At Under $1.00
SKINCARE FIX: Winnie Harlow Uses This Unique Hack To Combat Redness
Megan Thee Stallion Is Obsessed With This Affordable Eyeliner
50 Of Our Favorite Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet
50 Of Our Favorite Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet
1. KERRY WASHINGTONSource:Getty 1 of 50
2. KERRY WASHINGTONSource:Getty 2 of 50
3. LUPITA NYONG'OSource:Getty 3 of 50
4. LUPITA NYONG'OSource:Getty 4 of 50
5. SOLANGESource:Getty 5 of 50
6. KIKI LAYNESource:Getty 6 of 50
7. KIKI LAYNESource:Getty 7 of 50
8. AMANDLA STENBERGSource:Getty 8 of 50
9. AMANDLA STENBERGSource:Getty 9 of 50
10. VIOLA DAVISSource:Getty 10 of 50
11. VIOLA DAVISSource:Getty 11 of 50
12. DANAI GURIRASource:Getty 12 of 50
13. DANAI GURIRASource:Getty 13 of 50
14. JANELLE MONAESource:Getty 14 of 50
15. JANELLE MONAESource:Getty 15 of 50
16. KERRY WASHINGTONSource:Getty 16 of 50
17. KERRY WASHINGTONSource:Getty 17 of 50
18. AMANDLA STENBERGSource:Getty 18 of 50
19. AMANDLA STENBERGSource:Getty 19 of 50
20. KIKI LAYNESource:Getty 20 of 50
21. KIKI LAYNESource:Getty 21 of 50
22. DANAI GURIRASource:Getty 22 of 50
23. DANAI GURIRASource:Getty 23 of 50
24. REGINA KINGSource:Getty 24 of 50
25. REGINA KINGSource:Getty 25 of 50
26. DANIELLE BROOKSSource:Getty 26 of 50
27. DANIELLE BROOKSSource:Getty 27 of 50
28. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty 28 of 50
29. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty 29 of 50
30. ISSA RAESource:Getty 30 of 50
31. JILL SCOTTSource:Getty 31 of 50
32. JILL SCOTTSource:Getty 32 of 50
33. LENA WAITHESource:WENN 33 of 50
34. LENA WAITHESource:WENN 34 of 50
35. NATASHA ROTHWELLSource:Getty 35 of 50
36. NATASHA ROTHWELLSource:Getty 36 of 50
37. TRACEE ELLIS ROSSSource:Getty 37 of 50
38. TRACEE ELLIS ROSSSource:Getty 38 of 50
39. GABRIELLE UNIONSource:Getty 39 of 50
40. GABRIELLE UNIONSource:Getty 40 of 50
41. TARAJI P. HENSONSource:WENN 41 of 50
42. TARAJI P. HENSONSource:WENN 42 of 50
43. ALICIA KEYSSource:Getty 43 of 50
44. ALICIA KEYSSource:Getty 44 of 50
45. RIHQANNASource:Getty 45 of 50
46. RIHANNASource:Getty 46 of 50
47. SLICK WOODSSource:Getty 47 of 50
48. ALEK WEKSource:Getty 48 of 50
49. ALEK WEKSource:Getty 49 of 50
50. MEAGAN GOODSource:Getty 50 of 50
Dollar Tree Store Beauty Finds May Be ‘Potentially Unsafe’ According To The FDA was originally published on hellobeautiful.com