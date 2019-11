Kanye West brought his Sunday service to Joel Olsteen’s church in Houston, TX over the weekend. And apparently they had a “cover charge,” Huggy says. They sold tickets, “somebody had to pay that $300,000.” After that “Pastor Kanye Westside” brought his service to a local jail. The question Huggy really wants an answer to is, did he bring Kim?

