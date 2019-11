Sybil’s Big-A Word this week is Amaxophobia. As usual Tom and Guy guessed wrong, like not even close to being correct. Tom guessed it’s a fear of IMAX movies, and Guy thought it was why Trump is trying to build the wall. But, it’s actually a noun meaning,”the fear of being or riding in a vehicle.”

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 4 hours ago

