BROWNS: ‘SNL’ and Kenan Thompson Makes Fun of Myles Garrett

There’s a saying that you haven’t made it until you’ve made it on NBC’s long-running ‘Saturday Night Live.’

That can now apply to suspended Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett.

On ‘SNL’s’ Nov. 16 show, which was hosted by One Direction’s Harry Styles, Garrett was featured in the cold opening titled “Days of Our Impeachment,” which was a takeoff on the inquiry regarding current U.S. President Donald Trump.

Many ‘SNL’ cast members, along with guest star Jon Hamm, took part in the sketch, and WKYC 3News Cleveland has a look at how Garrett was involved:

Just over six minutes in, Garrett—played by Kenan Thompson—suddenly interrupts the hearing, and a startled Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch describes him as “the guy who hit the other guy with the helmet.” The Garrett character, holding a Steelers helmet, opines that he is “tired of being falsely accused.”

The sketch had Thompson’s Garrett explain he was trying to put Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet back on him, only to be told he is NOT the one on trial (“Myles” shows up at 6:27).

Garrett made headlines for his involvement in the big Browns-Steelers brawl that took place towards the end of the Nov. 14 game between the two team in Cleveland. He was suspended indefinately by the for hitting Rudolph on his head with his (Rudolph’s) helmet.

