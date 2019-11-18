BROWNS: ‘NFL on FOX’ Sounds Off on Myles Garrett’s Suspension

It seems there has been a shift in public opinion regarding the indefinite suspension of Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. A lot of fans, players, and on-air hosts have been saying that his career should not be defined by one event.

In case you did not see the Nov. 14 match-up between the Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, a messy brawl took place among players from both teams with eight seconds left in the game. The most notable action involved Garrett hitting Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet on the QB head, even though video has shown that Rudolph was going after Garrett first.

That lead to the suspension of Garrett, Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, and Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey, with Garrett receiving the biggest punishment.

Rudolph is reportedly going to receive no more than a fine.

Yet, the immediate shock of being angry at Garrett has worn off, and many want him to get another chance in the NFL.

On Sunday’s edition of the ‘NFL on FOX’ pregame show, Terry Bradshaw, Howie Long, and Michael Strahan got to weigh in on the fight, fallout, suspension, and whether one of the Browns’ best player can overcome that night. All three feel that Garrett should be given another chance in the NFL.

Former NFL players Rob Gronkowski, Michael Vick, Tony Gonzalez, and Charles Woodson also gave their thoughts on Garrett and the Browns-Steelers brawl.

"We have to understand that at the end of the day, we are all professionals." The FOX NFL Kickoff crew addresses the Steelers-Browns incident at the end of the game on TNF. @RobGronkowski | @TonyGonzalez88 | @MichaelVick | @CharlesWoodson pic.twitter.com/H8HC2Ggz1i — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 17, 2019

As for Garrett, here is the latest, according to WKYC 3News Cleveland:

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Garrett’s appeal of his suspension will be heard by the league office on Wednesday. Whether or not the shift in public sentiment will help him remains to be seen.

So has your view on Myles Garrett changed since Thursday?

Do you think public opinion has shifted on Myles Garrett since Thursday? https://t.co/VsdyJA2M42 — WKYC 3News (@wkyc) November 18, 2019

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Diamond Images and Getty Images

First Video Courtesy of YouTube, Fox Sports, and WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Tweet and Second Video Courtesy of Twitter, Fox Sports, and WKYC 3News Cleveland

