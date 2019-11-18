Did Colin Kaepernick Turn His Workout Into A Publicity Stunt??

Reportedly the NFL finally offered QB turned activist Colin Kaepernick a workout for this past weekend. What that means is Colin Kaepernick would be show cased to maybe finally get back to his first love of playing football professionally after not taking a snap since 2016 after taking a knee. Sounds like great news, right? Well allegedly Kaepernick declined the NFL’s offer and had his own and the Jigga man allegedly is not happy about it.
According to reports Jay-Z feels that the NFL made Kaepernick a legitimate offer to workout, but allegedly Kaepernick didn’t think so because the NFL wasn’t going to allow the media so Kaepernick help his own to control his own narrative.
Question: How does a publicity stunt help him?
How did Colin Kaepernick’s workout go? According to reports some say he hasn’t skipped a beat since 2016, some believe he is average, but according to the man himself after his workout, the ball is in the NFL’s court now, mic drop.
Whether it was a publicity stunt or not, the biggest question is will the NFL let him back in? Do you think he lost anything? Take a look at Colin Kaepernick’s after workout statement and his live streamed workout below.
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
1. Sam Sylk Show Informative * Entertaining * Engaging1 of 27
2. Sam Sylk with Guest Snoop Dogg2 of 27
3. Sam Sylk with Comedian Tony Rock3 of 27
4. Sam SYlk with Traci Braxton and reality TV star Hoopz4 of 27
5. Friend of The Sam Sylk Show actor and comedian Bill Bellamy5 of 27
6. Comedian John Witherspoon & Singer Raheem Devaughn6 of 27
7. Comedian Gary Owen7 of 27
8. Comedian Bruce Bruce8 of 27
9. Comedian Earth Quake9 of 27
10. Comedian BT Kingsley10 of 27
11. Comedian Don D.C. Curry11 of 27
12. Dr. Ian Smith12 of 27
13. The hillarious Deon Cole from Blackish13 of 27
14. Coming to America's Venessa Bell Calloway14 of 27
15. Actor/Comedian Marlon Wayans15 of 27
16.16 of 27
17.17 of 27
18.18 of 27
19.19 of 27
20.20 of 27
21.21 of 27
22.22 of 27
23.23 of 27
24.24 of 27
25.25 of 27
26.26 of 27
27.27 of 27
Did Colin Kaepernick Turn His Workout Into A Publicity Stunt?? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com