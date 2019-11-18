2019 BET Soul Train Awards The Soul Cypher Was #FIRE

Although the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards had a few rocky spots, and that’s okay, because as music fans we all love to rock, but the heat was brought when Erykah Badu took over one the one’s and two’s and what is God given soulfully naturally to Keyshia Cole, Le’Andria Johnson, Anthony Hamilton & Carl Thomas flowed into our living rooms in the form of the The Soul Cypher presented by AT&T a performance that was roaming free to the soul on a 5G performance clarity on the ear.
Check out the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards The Soul Cypher Feat. Keyshia Cole, Erykah Badu, Le’Andria Johnson, Anthony Hamilton & Carl Thomas in the video below.
Slay! Here Are The Best Looks From The 2019 Soul Train Awards
1. Issa RaeSource:Getty 1 of 33
2. Mj RodriguezSource:Getty 2 of 33
3. Ari LennoxSource:Getty 3 of 33
4. Yolanda AdamsSource:Getty 4 of 33
5. JoJoSource:Getty 5 of 33
6. Clarence White and Queen NaijaSource:Getty 6 of 33
7. H.E.R.Source:Getty 7 of 33
8. TankSource:Getty 8 of 33
9. BJ The Chicago KidSource:Getty 9 of 33
10. Porscha ColemanSource:Getty 10 of 33
11. Raven GoodwinSource:Getty 11 of 33
12. Summer WalkerSource:Getty 12 of 33
13. LuenellSource:Getty 13 of 33
14. Deborah CoxSource:Getty 14 of 33
15. Jon B.Source:Getty 15 of 33
16. Claudia JordanSource:Getty 16 of 33
17. JeremihSource:Getty 17 of 33
18. Layton GreeneSource:Getty 18 of 33
19. Ann NesbySource:Getty 19 of 33
20. TeaMarrrSource:Getty 20 of 33
21. Jourdan RianSource:Getty 21 of 33
22. Michael BlacksonSource:Getty 22 of 33
23. Terry Lewis and Jimmy JamSource:Getty 23 of 33
24. Sinqua WallsSource:Getty 24 of 33
25. Skai JacksonSource:Getty 25 of 33
26. Chanelle GrahamSource:Getty 26 of 33
27. Tiana Major9Source:Getty 27 of 33
28. Daniel Croix Henderson, Paige Hurd and Kron MooreSource:Getty 28 of 33
29. Tanisha LongSource:Getty 29 of 33
30. Angela KoSource:Getty 30 of 33
31. Stokley WilliamsSource:Getty 31 of 33
32. Nicole BusSource:Getty 32 of 33
33. BET President Scott MillsSource:Getty 33 of 33
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
1. Sam Sylk Show Informative * Entertaining * Engaging1 of 27
2. Sam Sylk with Guest Snoop Dogg2 of 27
3. Sam Sylk with Comedian Tony Rock3 of 27
4. Sam SYlk with Traci Braxton and reality TV star Hoopz4 of 27
5. Friend of The Sam Sylk Show actor and comedian Bill Bellamy5 of 27
6. Comedian John Witherspoon & Singer Raheem Devaughn6 of 27
7. Comedian Gary Owen7 of 27
8. Comedian Bruce Bruce8 of 27
9. Comedian Earth Quake9 of 27
10. Comedian BT Kingsley10 of 27
11. Comedian Don D.C. Curry11 of 27
12. Dr. Ian Smith12 of 27
13. The hillarious Deon Cole from Blackish13 of 27
14. Coming to America's Venessa Bell Calloway14 of 27
15. Actor/Comedian Marlon Wayans15 of 27
