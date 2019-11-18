CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

2019 BET Soul Train Awards The Soul Cypher Was #FIRE

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Show

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Although the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards had a few rocky spots, and that’s okay, because as music fans we all love to rock, but the heat was brought when Erykah Badu took over one the one’s and two’s and what is God given soulfully naturally to Keyshia Cole, Le’Andria Johnson, Anthony Hamilton & Carl Thomas flowed into our living rooms in the form of the The Soul Cypher presented by AT&T a performance that was roaming free to the soul on a 5G performance clarity on the ear.

Check out the 2019 BET Soul Train Awards The Soul Cypher Feat. Keyshia Cole, Erykah Badu, Le’Andria Johnson, Anthony Hamilton & Carl Thomas in the video below.

Slay! Here Are The Best Looks From The 2019 Soul Train Awards

33 photos Launch gallery

Slay! Here Are The Best Looks From The 2019 Soul Train Awards

Continue reading Slay! Here Are The Best Looks From The 2019 Soul Train Awards

Slay! Here Are The Best Looks From The 2019 Soul Train Awards

[caption id="attachment_3064352" align="alignleft" width="934"] Source: Ethan Miller / Getty[/caption] On Sunday night, Black celebs hit Las Vegas to celebrate the legacy of Don Cornelius for BET’s 2019 Soul Train Awards. The entertaining awards show, hosted by BFFs Tichina Arnold and Tisha Campbell, celebrated the best in soul, hip-hop, R&B, and gospel music. From how the ladies opened the show, it was clear they were there to have fun! Oh, and peep our fave Mj Rodriguez showing the ladies how ballroom is done! https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=37&v=muDG_UlEwdg&feature=emb_title In addition, plenty of celebs showed up and showed out on the red carpet, stunting in their finest fashions. So from Issa Rae to Skai Jackson to Yolanda Adams, here are the fiercest lewks of the night:

Sam Sylk in the studio

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

27 photos Launch gallery

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Continue reading Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK in Cleveland Monday-Friday from 10 am to 3 pm

2019 BET Soul Train Awards The Soul Cypher Was #FIRE  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close