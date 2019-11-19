‘Baby This Is Real Fish’: This Humans Of New York Story Is The Best Thing You’ll Read On The Internet This Week

New York, in the early 70s, served as the backdrop for the rise of drag ballroom culture. Big hair and high heels click-clacked around the Crisco Disco where the LGBT crowd freely partied into the night. It’s all described in Tanqueray’s viral Humans of New York post. (We don’t know her real name, but that’s one hell of a moniker.)

“Mink coats. 5 inch heels. Stockings with seams up the back,” she says glorifying her expensive wardrobe in her heyday.

The stuff she speaks of is legendary and we need more. With over 29,000 shares and 28,000 comments, Tanqueray’s story is making its way around social media and leaving everyone who reads it, desperately craving a memoir.

“All I did was gay bars: drag queen contests, Crisco Disco, I loved the whole scene,” she explained.

Crisco Disco is described as a gem lost in the LGBT history books, by Back2StoneWall.com. Located in NYC’s Meat Packing District, it was known for it’s party crowd, multiple floors and and attracted diverse crowds. Tanqueray’s story is just as much of a hidden gem.

“My friend Paris used to sit at the bar and sell stolen clothes from Bergdorf and Lord and Taylors, back before they had sensor tags,” she explained. The 70s night life socialite made costumes for strippers and porn stars. She spent so much time on the drag scene she was one night mistaken for one.

“One night a Hasidic rabbi tried to pick me up because he thought I was a tranny. I had to tell him: ‘Baby, this is real fish!”

A second post surfaced going deeper into her time as “the only Black girl making white girl money.”

The much money? Three thousand dollars at a time. “I had this magic trick where I’d put baby bottle tops on my nipples and squirt real milk, then I’d pull a cherry out of my G-string and feed it to the guy in the front row,” she said. Seriously, where is this woman and how can we turn her life story into a Netflix documentary.

We’re currently waiting for more of Tanqueray’s story. But for now, we live through these words that take us back to a time before sensor tags.

Written By: Shamika Sanders Posted 11 hours ago

