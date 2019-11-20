Justine Skye Collaborates With H&M To Bring You A Brooklyn-Inspired Capsule Collection

Justine Skye is proving herself to be more than a beautiful voice. The singer, songwriter, model, actress and now designer has collaborated with H&M to bring us a cute, stylish, Brooklyn-inspired capsule collection that launches Friday, November 22nd.

Justine announced the collaboration via an Instagram post. “ <- me announcing my new collection with @hm! I’m literally freaking out, I’ve been wanting to share this with you all for so long! Get it online in the US and in select NYC stores this Friday! #JustineSkyexHM #selfmade ”

In the video she mentions that her inspiration behind the collection is her hometown, Brooklyn, NY. In a statement she said, “Brooklyn is home for me, so I always like to be as comfortable and as cozy as possible. Being born in Brooklyn has given me so much confidence to express myself through fashion and since I’m always on the run and away from home, dressing comfy keeps BK close to my heart.”

If you’re into activewear with a nice mix of streetwear, then this line is for you. In some ways, the collection embodies the part of Brooklyn that has lots of attitude, is full of surprises, and thrives on stylish, comfortable clothing. The 17-piece collection features sweatsuits, sneakers, matching sets and so much more. Affordably priced from $4.99 to $54.99, you can shop the line on November 22nd online and in select New York City H&M stores.

What do you think? Will you be adding the Justine Skye X H&M capsule collection to your shopping cart?

