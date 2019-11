According to a new study, some of the most popular airlines in the U.S don’t provide clean drinking water to passengers and it can actually make you sick. Airlines were scored from 0-5 based on how safe the water is with three being the lowest safe number. Only 3 of the 11 major airlines met this score….yuck.

Jazzy Report: How Clean Is Your Airline Water? was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 14 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: