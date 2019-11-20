Tank has been on the music scene for almost two decades. His New album “Elevation” is out now and he’s so amazed that after 19 years “people still care about this 43 year old man singing R&B songs,” he said. It’s also interesting and a great feeling for him to see that both the older generation and younger generation like him and his music.

The new album is called Elevation because, “we still going,” he explains. Each and every song is pulled from “real places,” in his life.” He explains that he has “a lot of situations in the database” that he pulls inspiration from.

The song called “Our song” was written by he and his wife, and is the song that they had their first dance to at their wedding.

He features a number of other artists on his album like Keith Sweat, Luke James and Chris Brown.

Tank Reveals His Secret To Making Hits was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 5 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: