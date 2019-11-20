Guy Torry has an issue with people who know “they’re dead wrong” but never admit they’re wrong his brother, Trump and even his mama who loves to blame the Devil. On Monday Guy fell out with Kaepernick for standing up to the NFL and changing the rules of the workout. But he says after his “re-vestivation” he found that he was wrong. He now believes that the NFL tried to pull a fast one and he is now falling out with “Guy from Monday.”

Guy Falls Out With One Of His Personalities was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 6 hours ago

