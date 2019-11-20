Cleveland Browbs defensive end Myles Garrett has done the hard part, appealing his suspension after hitting quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his helmet. Rudolph has spoken out to say he has no hard feelings against Garrett in so many words, and I mean why should he, its was obvious that Rudolph was definitely being the bully.

But thats not the point, Myles Garrett has his case heard and now all he can do is sit back and wait, as the NFL will decide to uphold the suspension or lesson the judgment.

It should take about 1 to 2 days according to 10tv.com

Courtesy of 10tv.com

Im with Myles Garrett, but can you blame me, Im from Cleveland

Myles Garrett is Awaiting his Ruling after Suspension Hearing was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com