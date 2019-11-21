Lebron James Makes NBA History… Again!!

Last night, Lebron James tapped in to his inner superhero and made NBA history ((once AGAIN)) during the Los Angeles Lakers vs the Oklahoma City Thunder game.

James has now become the first-ever NBA player to produce a triple-double against each of the 30 teams in the league.

In a post-game interview, James shared his feelings about the accomplishment, stating, “I really don’t know what to think about it, to be honest. I’ve had some great teammates and great coaches to put me in a position to be able to facilitate. My teammates have made shots for me throughout my career. Coaches have put me in a position to be successful scoring the ball.”

Aside from James’ new achievement he also had a great game finishing with 25 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists. The Lakers won the close game, ending with 112-107.

“I was just trying to read and react to the ball off the rim as far as getting rebounds. And hopefully, throughout all those triple-doubles, I have a winning record in those games,” James said.

Right behind James with this feat is Russell Westbrook. Westbrook currently possesses triple-doubles against 29 out of 30 teams, excluding Oklahoma City where he used to play.

Current Assistant and former player for the Lakers, Jason Kidd, had triple-doubles against 28 teams.

