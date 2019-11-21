HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Would You Wear These Fenty Puffer Boots? [POLL]

When the weather drops, what’s the first thing most of us grab? Our trusted puffer coat. From streetstyle wears from brands like The North Face to high fashion puffer gowns a la Moncler, a puffer coat is a must have in our Winter wardrobes. Well, now, thanks to Fenty, you can add puffer boots ($990.00, fenty.com).

The slouchy boot silhouette has been popular for awhile now; however, the brand reimagined this look by using puffer coat material and adding some padding. The boots are crinkled, not quilted, so you won’t have to worry about being overwhelmed by volume. However, these boots are for our high heel wearing ladies. There is a 4.5 inch stiletto heel on these bad boys!

If you think you can be matchy matchy and get a puffer coat by Fenty, you thought wrong. Surprisingly, none of the coats in the City Bloom Collection (which launched on Tuesday) are like the puffer boots or even taking on the puffer style. Rihanna always keeps it interesting. The boots come in three colors: cream, silver gray, and light matcha (a pastel green). They aren’t cheap as they will set you back over a grand with tax.

While there may not be a coat to pair with these boots, she does have some cute turtleneck, long sleeve floral print dresses ($550.00, fenty.com) that will! And while there is not a puffer coat for this collection, there is a super warm, oversized wool and cashmere parka ($1590.00, fenty.com) that we’d love to pair these boots with! We’re sure that we’ll see Rihanna sporting some streetstyle or a red carpet look in these boots soon enough.

Beauties, what do you think of these boots? Would you splurge and buy? Sound off in our comment section and please take our poll below.

