After meeting with NFL officials on Wednesday to get his suspension reduced, Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has learned the league has other plans.

His indefinite suspension has been upheld by the NFL appeals officers, despite apologizing for his role in the Nov. 14 fight involving him and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph during the Browns-Steelers match-up.

WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland briefly details what went down that night:

An on-field fight broke out during the last 8 seconds of the Thursday night game on Nov. 14. It escalated when Garrett ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and hit him in the head with it.

Garrett’s punishment is currently the longest-serving suspension for a “single on-field incident in league history.”

Do you think Myles Garrett’s suspension is fair?

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Diamond Images and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Facebook and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

BROWNS: Myles Garrett’s Indefinite Suspension Upheld by the NFL was originally published on wzakcleveland.com