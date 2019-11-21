What We Learned In 25 Minutes With Actor, Roland Lane [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Roland Lane’s been around the block—from Philly to New Jersey to New York; imagine the range of art he was exposed to on a few of the East Coast’s most artistic cities.

Growing up, Lane watched movies like Terminator 2 that sparked an emotional and dramatic feeling that would eventually thrust him into a career of acting.

“The good guys sometimes don’t live and as a child, the good guy always trumps. To see the good guy give himself up for a bigger cause was something like, ‘what is this feeling that I’m having?’ It’s goosebumps. I want to create that feeling for people.”

His talents reach far beyond film and theaters, though.

Believe it or not, Lane played the saxophone as a kid and ran track. In college, he thought he wanted to be a director, but he ended up stepping into different roles instead. The latest? Dui Jerrod’s King Ester, a web series that premiered on Issa Rae Presents Youtube channel and follows the story of a transgender woman named Ester (Rowin Amone) who is learning how to navigate her sexual identity in New Orleans around the same time Hurricane Katrina hits. Angelica Ross (Pose) and Janet Hubert (Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) also star in the film. Lane plays Elroy, a New York reporter assigned to cover what’s happening in NOLA.

In our exclusive interview this week, Lane shared with Taya Baya how his love for acting was sparked, what we should know about his role in King Ester, what he learned during his path to film and more.

Press play up top and catch Lane as he makes his debut in the next two episodes of the show which airs Thursdays at noon.

