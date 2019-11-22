Ohio Ranked 29th For Best Food In U.S.

The Buckeye state didn’t come last but we weren’t first either.

Out of all the 50 states, it seems like not too many people like Ohio cuisine, which made us land No. 29 on the list of states with the best food. A group of food testers from Far and Wide went to every state to test out their local food scene and plates that states were known for.

Though we got praise for our bomb Graeter’s Ice Cream. They were NOT feeling the state’s famous chili spaghetti.

“Graeter’s Ice Cream is a national treasure that hails from the Buckeye State, which could’ve put Ohio much higher on this list.

Sadly, however, Ohioans also think it’s OK to put thin, chocolatey “chili” on top of spaghetti before burying the whole mess with a pound of cheddar cheese. If you haven’t heard of, let alone tried, Skyline Chili, consider yourself very lucky.”

DAMN! Here is the complete rundown of the Top 10:

California New York Louisiana Texas Illinois Tennessee Oregon New Jersey Washington Maine

You can check out the complete rundown on www.farandwide.com.

Follow @CeCeOnAir

10 Of The Most Grotesque Fastfood Dishes (PHOTOS) 10 photos Launch gallery 10 Of The Most Grotesque Fastfood Dishes (PHOTOS) 1. 1. Burger King’s Bacon Sundae is a sweet and salty treat that features vanilla soft serve ice cream, fudge, caramel, bacon crumbles and a piece of bacon. Source: 1 of 10 2. 2. Good news for people crazy about carbs. KFC’s Double Down sandwich trades in bread for two pieces of fried chicken. Inside, there’s two pieces of bacon, Monterey Jack cheese and mayo. Source: 2 of 10 3. 3. IHOP decided to combine dessert and breakfast with their Cheesecake Pancake Stackers dish. This plate features pancakes that are stuffed with Cheesecake filling. Source: 3 of 10 4. 4. Released only in The Middle East, Pizza Hut’s Crown Crust Pizza features a number of tiny Cheeseburgers on a pie. Source: 4 of 10 5. 5. This takes the word cheeseburger to another level. It features a hamburger patty inside two individual grilled cheese sandwiches. Source: 5 of 10 6. 6. Back in 2009, Red Robin’s had a burger called Wise Guy that featured mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, pepperoni slices, sliced banana peppers and tomato slices. Source: 6 of 10 7. 7. Late last year Denny’s introduced the Mac N’ Cheese Big Daddy Patty Melt. The sandwich has mac n’ cheese, a ground beef patty, “zesty Frisco sauce” and even more melted cheddar cheese. Source: 7 of 10 8. 8. Why separate when you can have egg and cheese, waffles and sausage all in one sandwich? Source: 8 of 10 9. 9. Thankfully this was only released in Japan. This monstrosity features two beef patties, grilled chicken breast, three slices of bacon, three slices of cheese, teriyaki sauce and egg. Source: 9 of 10 10. 10. What’s more unhealthy: A Philly cheesecake or a cheeseburger. We’re not sure, but this Burger Carl Jr. created combing the two looks dangerous. Source: 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading 10 Of The Most Grotesque Fastfood Dishes (PHOTOS) 10 Of The Most Grotesque Fastfood Dishes (PHOTOS)

Ohio Ranked 29th For Best Food In U.S. was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com