We all seen the video, or had watched it live, the Cleveland vs. Pittsburgh football game with 14 seconds left in the game when Brown’s Myles Garrett snatched Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph helmet off then proceeded to clock him upside the head with it. Both football teams were found but Cleveland Brown Myles Garrett was suspended indefinitely after publicly apologizing for his actions. All of this happening in less than 24 hours from incident. And no punishment was handed down to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

However the question that got lost in the sauce so to speak in everything that went on, especially by most accounts Garrett’s behavior was way out of character for him, what prompted/instigated him to do what he did?

Myle’s Garrett appealed the suspension, which is pretty typical. However during the appeal of Myles Garrett’s indefinite suspension Wednesday, Garrett reportedly told NFL officials that a racial slur was dropped by Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph prior to Garrett grazing Rudolph’s dome with his helmet.

For every reaction there was an action, #IJS

However the NFL is still choosing to stay the course with Myles Garrett’s suspension, and for now it looks like Rudolph will remain unpunished.

Give us your thoughts on where this situation should go from here.

See video and Myles Garrett’s Tweet after the NFL’s decision below

Myles Garrett Appeal Denied But Truth About What Happened Drops!? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com