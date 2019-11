The Tom Joyner Morning Show is rewinding it back to this hilarious clip about how “fine” people will always give you trouble in relationships.

Check out the audio above!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

#TJMS25: “Don’t Let The Fine Fool You” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: BlackAmericaWeb.com Staff Posted 8 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: