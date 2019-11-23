Strong Sales for Browns, Myles Garrett-Related Apparel

With all of the drama going on between Myles Garrett, Mason Rudolph, and the NFL, it was only a matter of time before one of the Cleveland-area t-shirt companies took advantage of the big fight that took place between Garrett, Rudolph, and other players during the Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers match-up on Nov. 14.

The drama got kicked into high gear after Garrett lost his indefinite suspension appeal to the NFL.

GV Art and Design out of Lakewood, Ohio decided to create a shirt that reads “Pittsburgh Started It,” and it has since become a best seller.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

They were flying off store shelves with thousands sold so far, including as gag gifts for some Pittsburgh fans.

Not everyone in Pittsburgh appreciates the joke though, as GV owner Greg Vlosich notes.

“Thursday my Twitter was filled with Pittsburgh people who hated it, which means you’re doing something right.”

Garrett’s jerseys have also become a hot item around town, as they have been selling really well at the Browns Pro Shop.

Will you plan on getting a Myles Garrett jersey or a “Pittsburgh Started It” t-shirt?

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of Facebook and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

