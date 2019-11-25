SPORTS: Steelers Bench Mason Rudolph During Bengals Game as The Browns Find Success Against the Dolphins

A tale of two teams, fresh off a big fight towards the end a matchup against each other, trying to rebound after a week and a few days of fines and some suspensions.

Now, both teams, making due without some key players, were able to win their respective games.

The Cleveland Browns beat out the Miami Dolphins 41-24, giving their quarterback Baker Mayfield one of his best moments of this current season. The team has now improved to 5-6 overall after winning their third straight game.

While Mayfield got to enjoy his success, the current quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers involved in that infamous Nov. 14 matchup did not fare as well in his next game.

That would be Mason Rudolph, who was hoping to have something to prove after being fined $50,000 for his role his altercation against now-suspended Browns defensive end Myles Garrett. Not to mention football fans, and even former players, criticized Rudolph for his handling of himself and Garrett during and immediately after that fight.

Now, Rudolph had his most humiliating moment yet.

Here is how WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland puts it:

Rudolph was benched at the beginning of the 3rd quarter in the Steelers game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Delvin Hodges took over as quarterback, and the Steelers were ultimately able to beat out the still winless Bengals, 16-10.

The Steelers win (with Rudolph ending up on the sidelines) improve the team to 6-5.

For those interested, the Bengals are now 0-11 and the Dolphins are 2-9.

As for the Browns and Steelers, they will face off once more this season on Dec. 1 at 1 p.m. in Pittsburgh.

