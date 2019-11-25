Although the night of The 2019 American Music Awards was all about Taylor Swift as she took home 6 AMA’s, however congratulations are most definitely in order as R&B rapper/singer Khalid didn’t do too shabby taking home 3 AMA’s:

Favorite Male Artist-Pop/Rock

Favorite Song-Soul/R&B ‘TALK’

Favorite Album-Soul/R&B ‘FREE SPIRIT’

Other fan favorites that took home awards last night were:

Cardi B: Favorite Artist-Rap/Hip Hop

Bruno Mars: Favorite Male Artist-Soul/R&B

Beyonce’: Favorite Female Artist-Soul/R&B

Lil Nas is still riding his horse to music award greatness as he received an AMA for Favorite Song-Rap/Hip Hop.

The shock of the night was in the category of Favorite Album – Rap/Hip-Hop, as Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding” beat out Meek Mill “Championships” and Travis Scott “Astroworld”

Other favorites that were nominated but didn’t bring home any awards were Drake, Chris Brown, Lizzo and Ella Mai

Click here to see the complete list of the winner of The 2019 American Music Awards.

Khalid Cleaned Up At The 2019 American Music Awards!! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com