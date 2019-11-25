CONGRATULATIONS: Kandi Burruss & Todd Welcome A Baby Girl

Congratulations are in order as it has been reported via a mass text message by Kandi Burruss herself that her and her husband Todd’s brand new baby girl has arrived via surrogate.
According to the text message sent to her fans by Kandi Burruss:
“She’s here! Blaze Tucker born at 6:54 p.m. on 11-22-19 weighing 8 lbs, 1 oz, I’m so thankful to add another healthy, beautiful, baby girl to the family!”
This will make both Kandi and Todd’s 3rd child, their second together (son Ace Tucker), and they each have an older daughter from a previous relationship. Kandi Burruss also exclusively shared a glimpse of baby girl Blaze.
see post below
View this post on Instagram
Congrats are in order to #KandiBurruss and #ToddTucker! The two welcomed their second child, a baby girl, via surrogate tonight. ___ Kandi announced the good news to her fans through mass text message. She shared a small glimpse of their baby girl, Blaze Tucker! Congrats again! (📸: @gettyimages)
Kandi Burruss Shines At All-White Birthday Party
Kandi Burruss Shines At All-White Birthday Party
1. Happy Birthday, Kandi!Source: 1 of 1
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show
1. Sam Sylk Show Informative * Entertaining * Engaging1 of 27
2. Sam Sylk with Guest Snoop Dogg2 of 27
3. Sam Sylk with Comedian Tony Rock3 of 27
4. Sam SYlk with Traci Braxton and reality TV star Hoopz4 of 27
5. Friend of The Sam Sylk Show actor and comedian Bill Bellamy5 of 27
6. Comedian John Witherspoon & Singer Raheem Devaughn6 of 27
7. Comedian Gary Owen7 of 27
8. Comedian Bruce Bruce8 of 27
9. Comedian Earth Quake9 of 27
10. Comedian BT Kingsley10 of 27
11. Comedian Don D.C. Curry11 of 27
12. Dr. Ian Smith12 of 27
13. The hillarious Deon Cole from Blackish13 of 27
14. Coming to America's Venessa Bell Calloway14 of 27
15. Actor/Comedian Marlon Wayans15 of 27
16.16 of 27
17.17 of 27
18.18 of 27
19.19 of 27
20.20 of 27
21.21 of 27
22.22 of 27
23.23 of 27
24.24 of 27
25.25 of 27
26.26 of 27
27.27 of 27
CONGRATULATIONS: Kandi Burruss & Todd Welcome A Baby Girl was originally published on wzakcleveland.com