CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

CONGRATULATIONS: Kandi Burruss & Todd Welcome A Baby Girl

'NEWSical The Musical' VIP Party

Source: Stephen Lovekin / Getty

Congratulations are in order as it has been reported via a mass text message by Kandi Burruss herself that her and her husband Todd’s brand new baby girl has arrived via surrogate.

According to the text message sent to her fans by Kandi Burruss:

“She’s here! Blaze Tucker born at 6:54 p.m. on 11-22-19 weighing 8 lbs, 1 oz,  I’m so thankful to add another healthy, beautiful, baby girl to the family!”

This will make both Kandi and Todd’s 3rd child, their second together (son Ace Tucker), and they each have an older daughter from a previous relationship.  Kandi Burruss also exclusively shared a glimpse of baby girl Blaze.

see post below

Kandi Burruss Shines At All-White Birthday Party

1 photos Launch gallery

Kandi Burruss Shines At All-White Birthday Party

Continue reading Kandi Burruss Shines At All-White Birthday Party

Kandi Burruss Shines At All-White Birthday Party

Pretty much everyone in Atlanta came out for Kandi Burruss’ All-White Birthday bash this week. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star invited all of her nearest and dearest out to the Old Lady Gamg Restaurant for the event, where she celebrated another eventful year.

Sam Sylk in the studio

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

27 photos Launch gallery

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Continue reading Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

Welcome To The Sam Sylk Show

The Sam Sylk Show on 93.1 WZAK in Cleveland Monday-Friday from 10 am to 3 pm

CONGRATULATIONS: Kandi Burruss & Todd Welcome A Baby Girl  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close