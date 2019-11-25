At least three people have been injured following a partial building collapse in downtown Cincinnati. The incident occurred just before 1 p.m. at 151 West 4th St. near Vine Street. The building was under construction at the time.

According to officials on the scene, crews were pouring concrete on the sixth floor of the building, which caused the partial collapse.

Three contractors working on the fifth floor were injured.

Fire officials said of the three injured, two suffered serious injuries and one suffered relatively minor injuries. All victims are in stable condition.

Fire Chief Roy Winston said there is still an active search for more potential victims. Winston said there were a variety of contractors on the scene, and crews are checking with each to ensure everyone is accounted for.

Rescue crews are working with a structural engineer before continuing their search.

No one on the ground was injured, officials said.

Source: NBC4i

3 Injured In Cincinnati Building Collapse!

Written By: Breeze Posted 6 hours ago

