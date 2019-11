As the holiday’s approach nobody wants to think about breaking up with bae! If you happen to breakup with your boo, don’t tell your mom! Why, you ask? Because there’s a possibility you may have an arranged marriage, she may say she told you so and she might make you a Tinder profile.

D.L.’s Top 10 Reasons You Shouldn’t Tell Your Mama About Your Break Up was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 6 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: