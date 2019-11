There are a lot of things that people have tried to smuggle their drugs in but this might be a first. An Alaskan man was stopped in the airport and TSA searched his bag. What they found is frozen goat guts, but more interesting is what was wrapped in the guts. $40,000 worth of drugs were wrapped in the guts.

Posted 10 hours ago

