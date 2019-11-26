CLOSE
Happy Birthday Tina Turner!!!

Source: Chris Connor / WENN / WENN

The legendary singer says she is “happy” to be where she is at in her life right now.

 

An icon has just celebrated a huge milestone in her life.

That would be the lovely Tina Turner, and she has just turned 80!

So how does Miss Turner feel about her new year?

Here is what KCPQ Q13 Fox Seattle has to report:

“I look great. I feel good,” she said. “I’ve gone through some very serious sicknesses that I’m overcoming. So it’s like having a second chance at life.”

That is not to say there hasn’t been some challenges, as there have been many:

In her 2018 memoir, Turner spoke about her health, saying she’d previously suffered a stroke, battled intestinal cancer and undergone a kidney transplant.”

Now, she can enjoy her life, and step out whenever she feels like it, such as the recent opening of a Broadway show that is based on her life and career.

 

What is your all-time favorite Tina Turner song?

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of CNN and KCPQ Q13 Fox Seattle

First Picture Courtesy of Bruce Glikas and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Chris Connor and WENN

Happy Birthday Tina Turner!!!  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

