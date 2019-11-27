Tamar Braxton’s Finger Waves & Dark Lip Is A Vibe

Tamar Braxton threw her Boo David Adefeso a huge soirée for his 50th birthday last night and the “Love & War” songstress gave us classic vibes with some finger waves and a berry lip that is sending us to Sephora’s website just in time for Black Friday.
It was an extravaganza for Braxton and Adefeso’s family. According to a length status the Lagos-born businessman, his mother flew from Lagos to attend. He called it the “best birthday ever” and thanked Tamar for being his love and joy.
On Saturday I turned 50. My @tamarbraxton threw the most amazing party for me! My 80-year old mom, who I love so dearly, flew in from Lagos to attend. I remember growing up In Lagos… we attended a church called Chapel of the Healing Cross. At the Chapel they had the congregation divided into four “Fellowships”, each one sort of like a prayer/support group. Each of the four Fellowships had a different name: the Fellowships of Joy, Hope, Peace and Love. Over the years I’ve often pondered which one of the four Fellowships was the most important: I mean if I had to choose only one of the four for the rest of eternity which would it be? Would I take Peace over Love? Joy over Hope? Well, only at 50 do I feel like I finally found the answer, and it’s the same answer my mom reiterated to me decades ago: Of all four the greatest is LOVE! “Loving my @tamarbraxton brings me Joy; that Joy always keeps Hope alive….the Hope that no matter what obstacles we confront we will always confront them together; and the Hope that we will be together forever brings me Peace”. So, when you have Love you have Joy, and Joy comes with never ending Hope, and the Hope that things will always be better and brighter tomorrow than they were yesterday brings Peace. So, like I said the greatest of these is LOVE. Because with Love comes Joy, Hope and Peace….all wrapped up in a nice, tight package! I love you Tamar! Thank you for making this the #bestbirthdayever!!❤️❤️
Tamar and David have been dating for over a year. Is it us, or can you hear wedding bells in the near future?
