If you haven’t been paying attention to the courts, you may not have noticed but Roland Martin points out that Republicans make elections about the courts. “They want to pack the federal bench with these young 35-40 year old right wing judges” he explains, that way they’ll control the courts for the next 50 years. Kristen Clarke points out that Trump is using the “courts as a weapon” and that we need to realize that “this is a civil rights issue.” A lot of issues that affect black people and minority communities are solved in the courts.

The Trump administration has put 46 judges on the federal bench in under 3 years and the Obama Administration added 55 judges in 8 years. We need to pay attention to the courts, there are only “342 days left until the 2020 election” Clarke points out.

Roland Martin: Pay Attention To The Courts was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 6 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: