Baltimore Wrongly Convicted Teenagers Freed Of Murder Charges 36 Years Later [VIDEO]

Three young men were awaken by police with guns drawn on them on Thanksgiving 1983, arrested and convicted of murder, only to be returned home for Thanksgiving 2019 when it was found that these men, that are now in their 50’s, were innocent.

It almost sounds like the story of the Exonerated 5. Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins and Andrew Stewart were 16 and 17 years old back in 1983 when they decided to skip school to go visit another school. School security escorted the teenagers out however a half hour after being put out a young man was robbed, shot and killed over his Georgetown jacket. Even though there were witnesses that said another person committed the robbery and murder, a person that has since passed away himself, authorities withheld evidence that would have given these innocent men a life that they have been robbed of.

But thank God Alfred Chestnut didn’t give up on his as well as his friends, Ransom Watkins and Andrew Stewart, innocents because he was able to uncover what was covered up to grant them their freedom.

