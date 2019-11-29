Are ‘The Simpsons’ Nearing The End Of Its Run?

It’s hard to believe that there was a time when ‘The Simpsons’ never existed on television. Prior to the late 1980’s, that was the case.

Now, after making their debut as animated shorts on Fox’s 1987 variety series ‘The Tracey Ullman Show,’ and later spinning off into their own regular half-hour cartoon in early 1990 after a well-received 1989 Christmas special, our favorite family out of Springfield are still going strong.

Yet, there are those who have become tired of the long-running television show after 30 seasons, even claiming the show “isn’t funny anymore.”

Then comes the increase in the costs when it comes to making a program as rich and substantive as ‘The Simpsons,’ which could sometimes play a factor in renewing the show for one or multiple seasons, though Fox renewed the show for seasons 31 and 32.

With costs and criticism, are Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie, and the entire town of Springfield about to say goodbye to fans?

‘Simpsons’ composer Danny Elfman said he heard some rumblings it might be ending, and said so on a podcast titled ‘The Big Reviewski.’

From Complex:

“Well, from what I’ve heard, it is coming to an end,” Elfman said. “So, that argument will also come to an end. […] I don’t know for a fact, but I’ve heard that it will be in its last year.”

Elfman adds that his comments are based on assumptions from others and not fact.

To hear what Elfman has to say on ‘The Simpsons,’ listen below (starts at 17:44):

So what does those behind ‘The Simpsons’ have to say?

Executive producer Al Jean says the show is NOT coming to an end, and even took to Twitter to dispute Elfman’s claims:

.@TheSimpsons We are all thankful the following article is NOT TRUE: https://t.co/2Z0VqdfIEM — Al Jean (@AlJean) November 28, 2019

With the two-season renewal, it’s safe to say that ‘The Simpsons’ are here to stay…for now.

Article Courtesy of Complex

First Picture Courtesy of Frederick M. Brown and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of WENN

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and Complex

Audio Courtesy of Soundcloud

Are ‘The Simpsons’ Nearing The End Of Its Run? was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Written By: D.L. Hughley Posted 20 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: