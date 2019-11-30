Former Ohio State Quarter Back and NFL Wide Reciever Terrelle Pryor was reportedly stabbed at an apartment in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Friday night.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
According to WTAE, Pryor is in critical condition. Other sources including ESPN’s Adam Schefer are reporting that Pryor is recovering after surgery from stab wounds to the shoulder and chest.
It is also being reported that a woman is suspected to be in custody but information on her identity hasn’t been released.
Pryor played for the Buckeyes from 2008-2010 and went on to win the Big Ten Championship twice before going on to the NFL to play for the Browns, Raiders, Redskins, Jets, Bills and Jaguars. He is currently a free agent.
The Latest:
- Former Buckeye Terrelle Pryor Stabbed, Here’s What We Know
- What Did Gabrielle Union Go Through at ‘America’s Got Talent’ Before She Was Reportedly Fired?
- Columbus Zoo’s Baby Polar Bear Born On Thanksgiving
- Did You Know Your Christmas Tree Can Make You Sick?
- Yara Shahidi Encourages Us All To Embrace Our Blemishes Via An IG Post
- After Making Nordstrom 1 Million Dollars In A Year As A Personal Shopper, Alehya Lewis Launched Her Own Clothing Business
- Are ‘The Simpsons’ Nearing The End Of Its Run?
- Kanye West Releases Visual for ‘Closed on Sunday’ AKA Chick-fil-A
- Governor DeWine & The First Lady Donated Turkeys To Expecting Mothers!
- ‘Baking Christmas:’ How Actress Leigh-Ann Rose Went From Fashion To Film