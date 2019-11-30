Today is officially the 10th annual Small Business Saturday! That’s right, November 30th is a day where consumers are encouraged to shop smaller, locally owned businesses during the bustling holiday weekend! This act of support creates a space for more money to stay in the community. And falling between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, is the perfect opportunity to snag some gifts for the upcoming season!

There are stores throughout the city, including the Short North offering specials to coincide with Small Business Saturday. There are also a slew of small business you can access via social media, offering deals and sales rounding out a very busy weekend!

Some local business owners say this celebratory day is one of their biggest days of the year for sales.

“Small Business Saturday combined with Black Friday is one of the biggest sales days for us throughout the entire year,” said Frances Wilson, assistant manager at Global Gifts. “It helps fund our mission to help support artisans from 40 different countries and it helps us reach more people than we’d usually reach.”

Make sure you support your locals and Shop Small!

Source: NBC4i

It’s Small Business Saturday!!! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

Written By: Breeze Posted 4 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.5 FM: