To celebrate the 25 years of the Tom Joyner Morning Show the crew has arranged for special guests to surprise Tom on the air! The first guest was the only female hip hop artist to perform at the White House. After getting a few clues he guessed correctly, MC Lyte! She and Tom go way back to the 80s, she feels like he basically saw her grow up. She congratulates Tom on 25 years of greatness, but the most important thing she wanted to say was “I love you.”

Tom’s Surprise Guest: MC Lyte was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 6 hours ago

